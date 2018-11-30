Schönheit liegt im Auge des Betrachters, sagt der Volksmund. Aber ist das wirklich so? Welchen Einfluss die Gesellschaft und mittlerweile auch die sozialen Medien auf unser Körperbild haben, wollte die US-amerikanische Fitness-Bloggerin Cassey Ho zeigen: Dafür ließ sie mit Photoshop ihren Körper auf einem Bild so verändern, wie er in den letzten Jahrhunderten Trend gewesen wäre und teilte die Bilder auf ihrem Instagram-Kanal. Dazu erklärte sie welche Idole und Ideale in dieser Zeit das Körperbild beeinflussten.

Durch die Jahrhunderte nahm sie virtuell zu oder ab, um dem vermeintlich idealen Frauenbild dieser Zeit zu entsprechen. "Wer sagt uns, was in oder was out ist“, fragt sie unter ihrem Post. „Und warum behandeln wir unseren Körper wie einen Modetrend?" Genau wie Modedesigner würden heutzutage die Medien bestimmen, was "in" ist, findet die Bloggerin. Auf Magazincovern, im Fernsehen und im Internet sehe man nur Frauen, die das abbilden, was gerade als trendy gilt.

"Aber du kannst deinen Körper eben nicht einfach austauschen, weil er so 'letzte Saison' ist." Deshalb richtet sie einen Appell an ihre Leser: "Bitte behandelt euren Körper mit Liebe und Respekt und richtet euch nicht nach Schönheitsidealen."