Was ist schön? Diese Frage hat sich Fitness-Bloggerin Cassey Ho gestellt und ihren Körper virtuell so verändert, dass er den Schönheitsidealen der letzten Jahrhunderte entspricht.

Frau im Badeanzug

"Mitte 2010 bis 2018: Großer Hintern, breite Hüften, eine schmale Taille und volle Lippen sind in dieser Zeit in. Schönheitsoperationen erleben einen Boom und dank Instagram posten Models 'belfies' (Bilder ihres Pos). Schönheitschirurgen werden auf Instagram berühmt, weil sie Frauen umoperiert haben: In der Zeit von 2012 bis 2014 steigt die Nachfrage nach Implantaten und Injektionen um 58 Prozent", schreibt Cassey auf ihrem Kanal zu dem Bild.

©Cassey Ho/blogilates

lau
Erfahren Sie mehr:
Themen in diesem Artikel

