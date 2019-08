View this post on Instagram

This was on my mind from the moment she got out my car, so I had to contribute can u imagine waiting till Christmas just to get a robe, house shoes and a outfit for church, we tend to take things for granted, but why not help someone else if u can #helper #Christmas #timhortons #oldnavy #uber #rides #conversation #lovethyneighbor #bekind #respect #alllove #goodspirits #goodvibes #love #makesomeonesday #buffalo #ny #716 #gooddeeds #smiled #ismiledtoday #depression #uber Disclaimer: This content is exclusively managed by Caters News. To license or use in a commercial player please contact licensing@catersnews.com or call +44 121 616 1100 / +1 646 380 1615