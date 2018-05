Dallas Hillcrest was led by 6’2 Guard 🌡📈🎒💉Rashun Richardson 34 points 15 Rebounds #ChrisBoshShootout



Coaches he gave the #1 team in the Nation a 40🏀 in 3 quarters a few weeks ago! 💪🏾🔋⛽️ pic.twitter.com/un2YCLEVBt