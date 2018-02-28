This morning Matt and I had a heart-wrenching visit to one of the 17,000 dog farms here in South Korea. Across the country there are 2.5 million dogs being raised for food in some of the most disturbing conditions imaginable. Yes, there is an argument to be made that eating dogs is a part of Korean culture. And, while don't personally agree with it, I do agree that it's not my place to impose western ideals on the people here. The way these animals are being treated, however, is completely inhumane and culture should never be a scapegoat for cruelty. I was told that the dogs on this particular farm were kept in "good conditions" by comparison to other farms. The dogs here are malnourished and physically abused, crammed into tiny wire-floored pens, and exposed to the freezing winter elements and scorching summer conditions. When it comes time to put one down it is done so in front of the other dogs by means of electrocution sometimes taking up to 20 agonizing minutes. Despite the beliefs of some, these dogs are no different from the ones we call pets back home. Some of them were even pets at one time and were stolen or found and sold into the dog meat trade. Luckily, this particular farm (thanks to the hard work of the Humane Society International and the cooperation of a farmer who's seen the error of his ways) is being permanently shut down and all 90 of the dogs here will be brought to the US and Canada where they'll find their fur-ever homes. I adopted the sweet baby in the first pic (we named her Beemo) and she'll be coming to the US to live with me as soon as she's through with her vaccinations in a short couple of weeks. I cannot wait to give her the best life possible! There are still millions of dogs here in need of help though (like the Great Pyrenees in the 2nd pic who was truly the sweetest dog ever). I'm hoping to use this visit as an opportunity to raise awareness to the inhumanity of the dog meat trade and the plight of dogs everywhere, including back home in the US where millions of dogs are in need of loving homes! Go to @hsiglobal's page to see how you can help. #dogsarefriendsnotfood #adoptdontshop ❤️🐶
Gus Kenworthy hat bei den Olympischen Winterspielen in Pyeongchang zwar keine Medaille gewinnen können, trotzdem hat kaum ein Teilnehmer mehr Aufmerksamkeit erzielt als er. Mit dem Kuss für seinen Freund setzte er ein Zeichen, das als "Schmatzer gegen Homophobie" in die Geschichte dieser Spiele eingegangen ist. Und seit einigen Tagen sorgt der US-Amerikaner mit einem Instagram-Post, das ihn mit einem Hundewelpen zeigt, für virales Aufsehen.
Kenworthy habe das Tier beim Besuch einer Hundefleisch-Farm adoptiert und es Beemo genannt, schreibt er im Text zu dem Foto. Versehen ist der Post außerdem mit dem Hashtag #dogsarefriendsnotfood. In 17.000 Hundefarmen würden in Südkorea über zweieinhalb Millionen Hunde unter unvorstellbar verstörenden Bedingungen gehalten, schreibt Kenworthy außerdem.
Über 200.000 Likes, aber auch Kritik
Dass das Essen von Hunden Teil der koreanischen Kultur ist, sei zwar ein Argument, so der 27-Jährige weiter. Er sei auch nicht in der Position, den Menschen westliche Ideale aufzuzwinge: "Die Art und Weise, wie diese Tiere behandelt werden, ist jedoch absolut unmenschlich und Kultur sollte nie der Sündenbock für Grausamkeit sein."
Über 200.000 Mal wurde der Post bei Instagram bereits geliked, trotzdem regt sich im Netz nicht nur Applaus für Kenworthys Bemerkungen: Ihm wird Doppelmoral vorgeworfen, weil er weder Vegetarier noch Koreaner sei. Im Westen würden nun mal Schwein und Rind verzehrt, in Ostasien auch Hunde: "Warum versuchst du, einem anderen Land zu sagen, wie es seine Tiere zu behandeln hat, wenn dein eigenes Land auch nicht besser ist?" Andere Nutzer verweisen außerdem auf die unzähligen Hühner-Farmen in den USA und reiben sich an dem Hashtag, der sich nur auf Hunde und nicht auf alle Tiere beziehe.
Gus Kenworthy: "Das MUSS sich ändern"
Auf Twitter hat Kenworthy noch einmal Stellung zu den Vorwürfen bezogen. Er schreibt: "Nur weil zehn Dinge falsch laufen, bedeutet das nicht, dass man nicht an der Lösung eines Problems arbeiten kann, nur weil dann noch neun übrig bleiben." In den USA allein seien jährlich über 150 Milliarden Tiere von der Massenhaltung betroffen: "Ja, das MUSS sich ändern."
Just b/c 10 things are wrong doesn't mean working to solve 1 issue is bad b/c it leaves 9 other problems. It's still positive change. The number of 🐷🐄🐓 raised for food in the US is over 150bill a year. Yes, that DOES need to change but it's a MUCH bigger change to make happen. https://t.co/RkF6K9AOTO— Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) 23. Februar 2018
Übrigens wird die Farm, die Kenworthy besuchte, auf Initiative der Humane Society International (HSI) in Kürze geschlossen. Dazu habe die Organisation, die sich gegen Massentierhaltung einsetzt, den Halter überreden können. Neben Beemo werden also auch die anderen Hunde gerettet werden und an Adoptivhalter in den USA und Kanada vermittelt.