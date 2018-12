View this post on Instagram

This was obviously from our Christmas travels. But I thought I'd share it with you. My toddler was busy for over 30 minutes playing with these window stickers on the plane. Easy to pack, fun for them, and CHEAP! #cheaptoddlerfun #travelingtoddler #airplaneactivities #windowstickers #toddlerfun #toddlermom #easytoddlerentertainment #momforthewin #momhacks