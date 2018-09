View this post on Instagram

‪It’s got to that point...I’ve started my ‘memoir’ for Freddie so he can know me and my take on all the important moments in my life. ‬ ‪Anyone want to publish it so I don’t have to ever worry about him being short of a copy??‬ ‪It’s not as depressing as you’d fear - there is much humour to look back on in life!‬ #ForFred ‪#Memoir‬ ‪#AdviceThatLastsALifetime‬ ‪#AMothersLove‬ ‪#LeavingAPieceofMeBehind‬ ‪#PublisherAndAgentRequired‬ ‪#Stage4Problems‬