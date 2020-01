Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

Farm life with over 150 animals is a big commitment but I love them and this place would not be the same without them. Having power through the grid would make things a lot easier around here instead of always having to figure out solar, generator or propane options. Either way I’m living every day making my dreams come true and taking every challenge as a learning experience. . Happy New Year from this girl gone off grid! . disclaimer: this pic was taken prior to AR15 new gun laws in 2018. . . . . . . . . . . . #offgrid #offgridliving #offthegrid #farmlifebestlife #ranchlife #rancher #mountainliving #girlswithguns #gungirl #firearm #merica🇺🇸 #girlswhoshoot #guns #gun #shootingrange #secondamendment #2ndamendment