View this post on Instagram

Tactics of white supremacy abound. In the crevices of conversation and in the “intent” of those who truly think their white supremacist yearning to maintain comfort comes from a place of “meaning well” • I hope my work offers you some critical language as you continue to navigate the world with the deep intent of being intentionally anti-racist. • Note: all I said was being nice did not mean nor racist and I was told to “go easy” — there is a term for this: White Fragility. • Note #2: typos are just part of who I am as a person. Thanks for reading through them to get my message.