Found this today: The bisected and mummified head of German serial Peter Kurten, known as the Dusseldorf Vampire. Kurten was beheaded in 1931 for his crimes. His behavior was so deranged that criminologists believed his brain had to be physically different from the average person. For this reason, his head was preserved so it could be studied. Today it is on display in an unlikely place: A dark room inside Ripley's Believe It or Not! in the "waterpark capital of the world" Wisconsin Dells. This artifact is also the subject of an episode of @johnborowskifilmmaker's series Serial Killer Culture TV streaming now on Amazon.