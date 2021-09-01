VIDEO SHOWS: REUTERS INTERVIEW WITH 'ANIMAL PLANET' HOST FORREST GALANTE / FOOTAGE FROM GALAPAGOS ISLAND OF DISCOVERING FERNANDINA TORTOISE RESENDING WITH SHOTS. COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW. SHOWS: GALAPAGOS ISLANDS, ECUADOR (FILE) (MUTE) (ANIMAL PLANET - MUST COURTESY "This expedition was organized by Animal Planet in coordination with biologist and 'Extinct or Alive' host, Forrest Galante, as well as Galapagos National Park Ranger, Jeffery Malaga, and the Director of the Galapagos Conservancy, Washington Tapia." / Donations to be made via: https://www.globalwildlife.org/fernandina-galapagos-tortoise/) 1. "ANIMAL PLANET" HOST AND BIOLOGIST, FORREST GALANTE, LEADING DISCOVERY OF FERNANDINA TORTOISE 2. GALANTE HOLDING TORTOISE / SCREAMING FOR JOY, EMBRACING TEAM MEMBER GALAPAGOS ISLANDS, ECUADOR (FILE) (ANIMAL PLANET - MUST COURTESY "This expedition was organized by Animal Planet in coordination with biologist and 'Extinct or Alive' host, Forrest Galante, as well as Galapagos National Park Ranger, Jeffery Malaga, and the Director of the Galapagos Conservancy, Washington Tapia." / Donations to be made via: https://www.globalwildlife.org/fernandina-galapagos-tortoise/) 3. GALANTE SHOWING TORTOISE (GALANTE SAYING: "We found her. Here she is. First time in 112 years this animal's been seen only the second specimen ever collected.") 4. GENERAL OF TORTOISE 5. CLOSE OF TORTOISE NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES (FEBRUARY 25, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 6. (SOUNDBITE) (English) FORREST GALANTE, ANIMAL PLANET HOST AND BIOLOGIST, SAYING: "To say we were elated is a huge understatement. I mean we started jumping around because there was a language barrier, going, 'bravo bravo bravo.' We were over the moon. You know for all three scientists involved, it was the largest and most gratifying discovery of our careers. It's a huge thing for the Galapagos. It's a huge thing personally. It fulfilled a lifelong goal of mine. My grandfather in part discovered the Coelacanths, so you know to follow in those footsteps was a huge accomplishment for me on a personal level and then on a much, much, much bigger scale is the accomplishment that we all felt, myself and the other scientists, for conservation and what this meant because we knew straight away how important this would be to the world as far as creating a new poster child for conservation." GALAPAGOS ISLANDS, ECUADOR (FILE) (ANIMAL PLANET - MUST COURTESY "This expedition was organized by Animal Planet in coordination with biologist and 'Extinct or Alive' host, Forrest Galante, as well as Galapagos National Park Ranger, Jeffery Malaga, and the Director of the Galapagos Conservancy, Washington Tapia." / Donations to be made via: https://www.globalwildlife.org/fernandina-galapagos-tortoise/) 7. GALANTE SHOWING TORTOISE, (GALANTE SAYING: "And nobody has crossed lava fields and gone to the extreme lengths and extreme difficulty and emotion that we've gone to to find this animal." 8. CLOSE OF TORTOISE'S SHELL (GALANTE SAYING: "Completely unique shell structure and ridging arguably the newest evolutionary Galapagos tortoise to exist. 9. VARIOUS CLOSES OF TORTOISE'S EYES (GALANTE SAYING: "And here she is. We've done it. We've proven the existence of an animal considered mythological." GALAPAGOS ISLANDS, ECUADOR (FILE) (MUTE) (ANIMAL PLANET - MUST COURTESY "This expedition was organized by Animal Planet in coordination with biologist and 'Extinct or Alive' host, Forrest Galante, as well as Galapagos National Park Ranger, Jeffery Malaga, and the Director of the Galapagos Conservancy, Washington Tapia." / Donations to be made via: https://www.globalwildlife.org/fernandina-galapagos-tortoise/) 10. GENERAL OF TORTOISE ON GROUND 11. VARIOUS OF GALANTE PUTTING TORTOISE'S EXCREMENT IN PLASTIC BAG 12. GALANTE USING MEASURING TAPE OF TORTOISE'S SHELL 13. CLOSE OF GALANTE 14. GENERAL OF GALANTE DURING MEASURING OF TORTOISE 15. VARIOUS OF TORTOISE BEING MEASURED NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES (FEBRUARY 25, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 16. (SOUNDBITE) (English) FORREST GALANTE, ANIMAL PLANET HOST AND BIOLOGIST, SAYING: "Well what we know from looking at 'Fern' is her life was challenging. She lived in a completely isolated pocket of vegetation. There was no way at all that she could cross the lava flows to get to any other green space. So her whole world was this very small green space within this harsh, harsh environment. In that green space there is sparse vegetation, there's no standing water. It's a very, very difficult place to make a living for any creature, but specifically a tortoise. I would say that it's fair to say that she has had a tough life. When we found her, she was underweight. She was arguably dehydrated. And so when we moved her to the breeding facility, she began drinking water straight away. She's already eating. She's very happy. I get updates on her daily and she is so elated to see water that she hasn't even left her shallow freshwater pool in like three days because she's just so happy to see a bit of fresh water. So it's fair to say that her life was very challenging and now she's been given a second lease on life." GALAPAGOS ISLANDS, ECUADOR (FILE) (MUTE) (ANIMAL PLANET - MUST COURTESY "This expedition was organized by Animal Planet in coordination with biologist and 'Extinct or Alive' host, Forrest Galante, as well as Galapagos National Park Ranger, Jeffery Malaga, and the Director of the Galapagos Conservancy, Washington Tapia." / Donations to be made via: https://www.globalwildlife.org/fernandina-galapagos-tortoise/) 17. PAN DOWN FROM GALANTE TO BAG TO GROUND TO BACK OF TORTOISE 18. VARIOUS OF MEDICAL EXAM OF TORTOISE 19. CLOSE OF TORTOISE'S FACE NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES (FEBRUARY 25, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 20. (SOUNDBITE) (English) FORREST GALANTE, ANIMAL PLANET HOST AND BIOLOGIST, SAYING: "First of all, tortoises are capable of reproduction until the very, very end of their life. She is not at the end of her life. She's healthy, albeit old. Secondly, amazingly, tortoises are capable of retaining fertile sperm within them for 20 or so years. So this animal could have had a mate in the past. You know they could have copulated, the mate could have died, could have been covered in a lava flow, could have died of environmental stress. Age. Who knows why. And because Fern, the individual that we found was under such immense environmental pressure, she wouldn't lay eggs for 10, 20 more years because they won't put that much energy into reproduction if they're trying to survive. Right. Now she's getting water, she's getting food, she's going to gain weight. She's going to be so happy and so much better off that she may actually produce fertile eggs without having to copulate a second time." GALAPAGOS ISLANDS, ECUADOR (FILE) (MUTE) (ANIMAL PLANET - MUST COURTESY "This expedition was organized by Animal Planet in coordination with biologist and 'Extinct or Alive' host, Forrest Galante, as well as Galapagos National Park Ranger, Jeffery Malaga, and the Director of the Galapagos Conservancy, Washington Tapia." / Donations to be made via: https://www.globalwildlife.org/fernandina-galapagos-tortoise/) 21. GALANTE AT HEAD OF BOAT HEADING TO FERNANDINA ISLAND 22. GENERAL OF SHORE OF 23. MORE OF GALANTE ON BOAT 24. GENERAL OF BOATS HEADING TO SHORE 25. CLOSE OF TAKE 26. CLOSE OF IGUANA 27. GALANTE GETTING OUT RAFT, WALKING ON SHORE 28. GALANTE HIKING ON SHORE 29. PAN OUT OF CREW HIKING ON FERNANDINA ISLAND NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES (FEBRUARY 25, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 30. (SOUNDBITE) (English) FORREST GALANTE, ANIMAL PLANET HOST AND BIOLOGIST, SAYING: "We live in an era where extinction is in the headlines daily, right? It's a huge news. It's incredibly saddening and it creates well certainly a callous of eco-phobia. "Oh, another thing is gone forever, another thing is gone forever." We hear that daily. So to live in this world where we've become used to hearing of creatures disappear and then to have this bit of hope, this incredibly inspiring bit of good news that an animal that we had given up on, we had considered gone wiped out left this world is actually still there and hanging on by a thread. That's why this discovery is so important. It's not only on an individual level for the species, but on a global level for inspiring hope and caring about conservation." GALAPAGOS ISLANDS, ECUADOR (FILE) (MUTE) (ANIMAL PLANET - MUST COURTESY "This expedition was organized by Animal Planet in coordination with biologist and 'Extinct or Alive' host, Forrest Galante, as well as Galapagos National Park Ranger, Jeffery Malaga, and the Director of the Galapagos Conservancy, Washington Tapia." / Donations to be made via: https://www.globalwildlife.org/fernandina-galapagos-tortoise/) 31. VARIOUS OF GALANTE AND CREW MEMBER CARRYING TORTOISE VIA NET AND STICK 32. TORTOISE BEING HANDED TO CREW ON BOAT 33. VARIOUS OF GALANTE WITH CREW MEMBERS ON SHORE 34. WIDE OF TORTOISE

Mehr