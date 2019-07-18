The piece is based on Joseph Beuys', mass tree-planting installation '7000 Oaks' made for the documenta 7 exhibition in 1982. 'Beuys Acorns' is made up of 52, 12-year-old oak trees in clusters and features a bright pink watering bowser connected to an irrigation system. Over 30 years after Beuys original work 'Ackroyd and Harvey' continue to draw attention to what they say is a climate emergency. Located in London's financial district the artists hope the work will confront commuters and passers-by making the point "that all the cities should be forest like". The installation runs until September 12, 2019.