News im Video
Carola Rackete äußert sich nach Befragung durch italienische Behörden

Grasen am Eiffelturm

Wenn der Schulflur zum Laufsteg wird

Kyoto

Tote nach Brandanschlag auf Trickfilmstudio – Täter schrie "Sterb!"

Bild eines Fjords.
Tiger im Bett

Vor Fluten in Haus geflüchtet

Wegen Überschwemmung: Indischer Tiger legt sich ins Bett

Neue Verteidigungsministerin sagt Soldaten Verlässlichkeit zu

Tiger in Indien flieht vor Überschwemmung in ein Haus
Polizisten stehen in Dortmund vor einem Friseursalon, in dem es zu einer Schießerei gekommen ist

Nachrichten aus Deutschland

Medienberichte: Schießerei in Friseursalon nach Streit zwischen Rockern und Clanmitglied

Sommerliches Wetter

Waldbrandgefahr im Südwesten

Wechselhaftes Wetter - neue Hitzeperiode zeichnet sich ab
Wissenscommunity

Sind die Farben im Regenbogen CMYK oder RGB?
CMYK = subtraktive Farbmischung, RGB = additive Farbmischung.
Warum sehen sich Paare mit der Zeit immer ähnlicher?
Es beginnt mit Kleidung: Man kauft die gleichen Jacken. Irgendwann gleichen sich auch die Gesichter an.
Darf der Arbeitgeber die Praktikumsvergütung mit dem nächsten Festlohn versteuern?
Hallo liebe community darf der Arbeitgeber die Praktikumsvergütung mit dem nächsten Festlohn versteuern. Zumindest sagt er das er das darf. Vielen Dank
Gewicht halten nach anhaltender Essstörung(?)
Hey, Ich brauche dringenden Rat sowie Tipps zu dem Thema 'Gewicht halten'. Ich bin 18 Jahre alt, weiblich, ca. 165cm groß und wiege zurzeit 52kg. Vor fünf Monaten lag mein Gewicht noch bei 80 kg. Durch die 16/8- Diät habe ich sehr effektiv und schnell abgenommen, dadurch hat sich bei mir allerdings auch eine Magersucht entwickelt, wegen der ich bereits längere klinische Aufenthalte hatte. Also an Betroffene oder ehemals Betroffenen: Welche Tipps könnt ihr mir mitgeben? Wie ernährt ihr euch? Was darf bei meiner Ernährung nicht fehlen? Wie habt ihr die "Liebe" zum Essen wiedergefunden oder habt ihr noch andauernde Probleme mit dem Essen? Habt ihr "schwache" Momente in denen ihr in alte Rituale zurück fallt und wie kommt ihr aus diesen wieder heraus? Ich danke euch für eure Antworten :)
Verkehrsrecht
ich habe eine A Förderung von Inkasso bekommen wegen einer Verkehrswidrigkeit in Italian über 794 Euro !!! was mache ich da !??
An- und Abmeldung bei Finanzämtern?
Ich wohne in Deutschland und habe in Österreich gearbeitet. Nun arbeite ich in Deutschland. Muss ich mich bei den Finanzämtern nun ab- bzw. anmelden?
Leichtes unkontrolliertes zucken im nacken?
Hallo bin 17 Jahre und habe seit knapp 2 Monaten so ein unkontrolliertes zucken im nacken /kopf/Rücken. Wenn ich zb mit den Füßen wippe habe ich das Problem nicht aber komplett still halten kann ich nicht, dann fühlt es sich nicht gut an und leichte Bewegungen des kopfs sind dann vorhanden, meine Familie sagt aber man sieht es nicht, aber ich fühle es und es fühlt sich auch so an als wenn es zuckt. Ich bin echt am Ende, es nervt so unfass doll... Bitte um hilfe
Darf das Jugendamt einer guten Mutter das Kind entziehen
Das Jugendamt macht viele Fehler und die haben so viel Mist gebaut die haben mein Kind entzogen und keine Hilfe geleistet und einfach hinterrücks einer Lesbische Familie als Pflegefamilie mein Sohn hinzugefügt und obwohl alle Pflichten erfüllt waren einfach besuchskontakte entzogen obwohl nix ist obwohl ich ein gutes Leben vorweisen kann es gibt aber mehrere Vorfälle in Mönchengladbach auch von Personen die ich persönlich kenne haben mir Vorfälle geschildert die einfach unmöglich vorgefallen sind die stellen mich als Lugnerin da wollen die bei den Hauptgesprächen keinen Anwalt dabei haben und ich versuche wirklich alles zu tun aber ich hab einfach keine chance bitte helfen sie mir!!! Zeugen werde ich dafür organisieren mit mehrere Vorfällen ich bräuchte nur ihre Hilfe sehr dringend weil mein 2 jähriger Sohn leidet bitte es kommt mir vor wie kinderhandel ohne meine Erlaubnis ein Kind zu vergeben bitte helfen sie mir
Mit welcher Strafe muss man rechnen wenn,
Die Tüv Plakette gefälscht, also abgelaufen und durch eine andere ersetzt ist und die Nummer Schilder an ein anderes Auto, was nicht versichert und abgemeldet ist, ran macht und am Strassenverkehr teilnimmt?
Wie und an wen formuliere ich eine Besitzstörungklage, wenn ich die Anschrift des Störers nicht habe?
Kukuseinlagerug in meiner unverschlossenen Scheune mit vielen Alltagsumzugsgegenständen vor 2 jahren. Der Einlagerer weigert sich die Sachen zurückzunehmen.
Herscht in Italien schon Anarchie?
Da betreibt jemand Schlepperei, beschädigt ein Polizeiboot und widersetzt sich allen Anweisungen der Polizei und es passiert nichts, keine Strafe nichts. Wurde in Italien die Verfolgung von Straftaten eingestellt?
kann man sich gegen eine maßnahme vom jobcenter wehren?
hallo. ich bin quasi arbeitsunfähig seit meinem 18ten lebensjahr. ich wiege 200 kg und habe eine betreuung weil ich sonst gar nichts schaffen würde. sie bringt mich zu terminen und begleitet mich zu arzt besuchen. das einzige was ich noch alleine kann ist einkaufen und das auch nur weil es nunmal lebensnotwendig ist ,jedoch bin ich danach total erschöpft und fertig.ich kann keine 200 meter mehr laufen.und mal ganz abgesehen von meiner körperlich verfassung leide ich seit meiner kindheit an starken depressionen,borderline,panikattacken,einer traumatischen belastungsstörung und angstzuständen. ich bin demnach körperlich sowie auch psychisch ziemlich fertig. gestern war ich beim amtsarzt zur begutachtung sowie auch einmal vor 2 jahren. und die ärztin sagt mir ernsthaft,das es zumindest köperlich nicht ausreichen würde das ich weiterhin krank geschrieben werden kann und sagte,das eine maßnahme sicherlich gut sein kann.und das obwohl ich bereits sagte,das ich körperlich unfähig bin irgendwas alleine zu schaffen und ,meine betreuerin mich überallhin begleiten muss.(ich habe kein auto)ich bin vollkommen entsesetzt und habe nun angst das sie mich in eine maßnahme stecvken welche ich einfach nicht schaffe und sie mir dann das minum an geld nehmen welches ich bekomme und ich dann verhungernd und auf der starße leben muss,eben weil es ein ding der unmöglichkeit für mich darstellt.kann man sich da irgendwie wehren?sie sagt sie findet ich sei zu jung um berentet zu werden (28).ich habe gerade wirklich angst.kann man einen menschen zwingen etwas für ihn unmögliches zu tun?ich hab das gefühl die wollen irgendeine quote erfüllen und solange man die arme bewegen kann,ist man arbeitsfähig...hilfe :(
Wie viele Armutszeugnisse müssen sich EU-Politiker noch ausstellen ?
Da kommt eine hoch motivierte Kapitänin an, rettet ca. 50 Personen vor dem Ertrinken, muss über 14 Tage vor der Küste herumdümpeln, ohne dass sich irgend ein Land bereit erklärt, sich überhaupt darüber Gedanken zu machen. Nachdem sie , nach gültigem Seerecht völlig legitim, in Lampedusa angelegt hatte, wurde Sie sofort in Haft genommen. Man muss kein Politikberater sein, um festzustellen, dass hier mal wieder was furchtbar schief gelaufen ist.
Bart nach Unfall abrasiert, Arzt verklagen?
Das Haare abschneiden ohne Einverständnis ist eine Körperverletzung, wie sieht das jedoch aus wenn man einen Unfall hatte und deswegen die Haare bzw. der Bart vom Arzt abrasiert wurde?
