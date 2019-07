View this post on Instagram

We've all heard countless stories about wild animals eating plastic. We've seen these pictures of dead whales washing up on beaches with a stomach full of plastic, of dead albatross with a skeleton full of colorful plastic pieces. We've read those headlines from science reports stating that microplastic is everywhere: 11km down in the deepest part of our oceans, 4500 feet up in the mountains, in our fresh water, in our beer, in our poop... But it's another story when you see it with your own eyes. We found this plastic piece in the stomach of a mahi-mahi we just caught, over 1000 miles off shore. After swimming with whales in microplastic, and stopping so many of my albatross friends from eating floating fragments, I just have one wish: To bring you all with me so you can see with your own eyes how beautiful this place and these wild creatures are, and how ugly the trace is we leave on them. 📸: @sea.marshall