Emmanuelle was getting ready to give birth at St George's hospital in Beirut when an explosion rocked Lebanon's capital. Her husband Edmond captured the terrifying ordeal on camera. He feared that both his wife and their baby were badly injured. The labour ward was torn apart by the blast, leaving Emmanuelle covered in glass, in shock, and with no medication available. Her bed was moved outside. Thankfully, less than an hour later their son, George, was born. Mum and baby are both doing well. #Lebanon #Beirut #BBCNews