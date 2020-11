Remember David, our “ICU Grandpa?” After we posted a photo of him tending to a tiny patient in 2017, the story of his kindness was shared all over the world. Last week, our teams learned David has stage IV pancreatic cancer. To honor this hospital legend, who spent nearly 15 years tending to little ones in our intensive care units, our staff organized a drive-by parade outside of his home. Led by one of our NICU transport trucks, a procession of nearly 30 cars—some carrying Children’s employees, some carrying patients who had been soothed by David many years ago—honked, waved and shared well wishes as his family gathered in their driveway. For a grand finale, a Children’s transport helicopter circled over his home, an emotional tribute to a man who has dedicated his retirement years to watching over our kids. In the words of David’s grandkids, “We didn’t know everyone passing by, but we felt so connected to them. All the kids he’s cared for and the employees he’s formed friendships with—he loves them like they were his own. And we felt that same love from them today.”