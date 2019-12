View this post on Instagram

Yesterday was a 200nm day and today is half way day (in distance, not in time)! We’re about to celebrate with cookies amongst other things 🍪🥃 all is well out here. The past two days has been nothing but lovely sailing conditions. Downwind, with consistent 20-25 knots of wind. The sea state is a bit choppy but we’re averaging 10 knots boat speed right now so zipping over half of it. Top speed of 22.8 for this trip! Not La Vagabondes record but it’s right up there. I remember the first time we surfed going from France to Corsica back in 2017 when we first got our new boat, and I thought we were going to die hahaha but now I have a need for speed... the humming sound she makes at 18 knots is really quite beautiful. I really can’t wait to experience Portugal. It’s a place neither Riley or I have sailed before. Wooo we’re getting there guys. @gretathunberg #sailinglavagabonde #halfwayday #gretathunberg