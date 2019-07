View this post on Instagram

"Guess what....I am now a registered therapy dog!! Do you think I'll be able to make people happy?" -Maggie #bemoremaggie #bemoredog • • • As many of you know.. Maggie has a heart that loves unconditionally!Her spirit is infectious! She has a has a big personality. And she has and aurora that is so calming. Her story catches the hearts of many and reminds us all of our inner strength. Since the first time I met Maggie I knew she would make a great therapy dog if she wanted to be. Thankfully we found a charity that not only uses the healing power of dogs but also teaches the importance of animal welfare. Yesterday me and Maggie went to meet with her assessor, @maherandhounddogtraining she flaunted her stuff and gave it her best go and she PASSED. Maggie is now a registered therapy dog with @underdog_international . She and I will speak to schools and work hands on with youngsters. I know what happened to Maggie was horrendous but if her story can educate and inspire others to do good then at least we can do our part to make this world a little brighter.