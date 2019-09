View this post on Instagram

🥰 WE HAVE A WINNER! 😀⁣ ⁣ Oregon’s Game Megabucks just made some lucky person $4.6 million richer. Could it be you? The winning ticket was purchased on Saturday (9/7) in Bend, Oregon. Check your tickets!⁣ ⁣ (Winning tonight’s Megabucks drawing for $1 million would make for a pretty good Monday too!) ⁣