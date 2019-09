View this post on Instagram

I am sharing this picture from when we played against Iran in their first ever friendly in Europe. An important step for these women and for oppressed women and girls around the world. . I am sharing it today in loving memory of the blue girl Sahar Khodayari who wanted to go se her favourite team @fcesteghlal1945 play, got caught and got a 6 months jail sentence. In protest she burned her body and today she passed away. #FIFA, this is not ok. . #SaharKhodayari