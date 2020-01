View this post on Instagram

Do I always look angry? No-that’s what I want to say. You hiding my love letter 💌🔥 @the_cat_named_meowmeow What do you want me to say? 😆☝️🙌👑 #cats_of_instagram #meowmeow #Furget #dialogueprompts #batmantattoo #catlover #cats #grumpy