🥳Floored and honored to create a new painting “Currents” that is the cover for TIME’s July Climate issue, in print soon🥳 I have been working so hard to build my art career so it feels amazing to have this opportunity to make an impact. I’ll share more about what this process has been like soon. @time Artwork description: It has been a tumultuous year but underlying currents of positive action are surfacing rapidly. “Currents” depicts a critical grouping of global climate data dictating our present and future action. The reality of this data may be frightening, but there are messages of hope within. This year the impact of the novel coronavirus will lead to a reduction in global CO2 emissions, and renewable energy consumption will continue to increase. It is critical we leverage these trajectories as a sign of our collective potential to support local environmental action for global change today. This includes addressing the disproportionate affects of climate change on marginalized peoples. The title Currents refers to time and change. The currents in our worlds oceans are literally shifting as our climate changes. But so too is the collective action we are taking. The data shows this passage of time and why we need to act now for ourselves and our world. Creative editor: D.W. Pine Data source links will be added to my website soon: Sources: CO2 emissions: NOAA Climate.gov graph, adapted from original by Dr. Howard Diamond (NOAA ARL). Atmospheric CO2 data from NOAA and ETHZ. CO2 emissions data from Our World in Data and the Global Carbon Project; Renewable Energy Consumption: Vaclav Smil (2017), BP Statistical Review of World Energy (2019); Sea Level: NOAA Climate.gov; Average Global Temperature: NASA/GISS; Land Ice: IMBIE 2019 Greenland Dataset, Zemp et al. (2019). Global glacier mass changes and their contributions to sea-level rise from 1961 to 2016. Nature, 568, 382–389. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-019-1071-0 #watercolor #ecoart #art #climatechangeart #climatechange #dataart #artist #paintings #creative #green #environment #environmentalart #sciart #scicomm #scientificart #women in stem #steam #womeninscience #timemagazine #renewableenergy