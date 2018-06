** chelsea is safe. she is on the phone with friends, thanks everyone for your concern and please give her some space

** chelsea is recovering and in the company of friends. we thank everyone for their well-wishes and support.



if you or someone you know is in crisis, these orgs can help:



Trans Lifeline

USA: (877) 565-8860

Canada: (877) 330-6366



The Trevor Project (LGBTQ*)

USA: (866) 488-7386