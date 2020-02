Even if the methods are new, sowing the seeds of doubt, division, and discord to turn Americans against each other is an old trick. The antidote is citizenship: to get engaged, organized, mobilized, and to vote - on every level, in every election. https://t.co/yOvaCZYtrW

Before arguing with friends or family around the Thanksgiving table, take a look at the science behind arguing better. And it'll never hurt to try this: "Listen to people, get them to think about their own experience, and highlight your common humanity."