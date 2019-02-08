HOME
US-Präsident auf Twitter: "Präsidenten-Schikane": Donald Trump zeigt mit seinem Gejammere, was für ein Heuchler er ist

US-Präsident Donald Trump hat sich via Twitter über Untersuchungen der neuen demokratischen Mehrheit im Abgeordnetenhaus gegen ihn beklagt. Doch seine Tweets sind einfach nur scheinheilig.

US-Präsident Donald Trump

Was er tut, dürfen andere noch lange nicht, findet US-Präsident Donald Trump

©Mandel Ngan
AFP

Dieser Kommentar ist lang, sehr lang. So lang, dass Ihnen beim Scrollen die Finger wund werden dürften. Nicht, weil Sie so viel Text lesen müssen, sondern weil die Sammlung von Tweets am Ende dieses Stückes nahezu endlos ist. Sie belegen, wie heuchlerisch sich US-Präsident Donald Trump verhält. Aber von vorn.

Dass die Familie Trump mit ihren Postings in den sozialen Netzwerken nicht immer ein glückliches Händchen zeigt, hat erst vor zwei Tagen Donald Trump Jr. demonstriert, der nach der Rede seines Vaters zur Lage der Nation mit einem Twitter-Angriff auf weibliche Abgeordnete der Demokraten mal wieder ein dickes Eigentor schoss. Jetzt hat der Senior vorgeführt, von wem sein Ältester die Scheinheiligkeit geerbt hat, anderen Leuten Dinge vorzuwerfen, die man sich selbst bedenkenlos herausnimmt.

Donald Trump klagt über "Präsidenten-Schikane"

In einer Serie von Tweets ist Donald Trump auf die oppositionellen Demokraten losgegangen, weil diese mithilfe ihrer neu gewonnenen Mehrheit im US-Repräsentantenhaus dabei sind Untersuchungsausschüsse einzurichten, um den Präsidenten und seine Administration unter die Lupe zu nehmen. Dabei geht es auch um die Finanzen von Trump und seinem Konzern, ein Gebiet, vor das der Mann im Weißen Haus ein großes "Betreten verboten"-Schild aufgestellt hat.

Donald Trump Junior während der Rede seines Vaters zur Lage der Nation im US-Kongress

Flaggen-Anstecker

Donald Trump Jr. will Demokratinnen vorführen – und schießt mal wieder ein Eigentor

Von Marc Drewello

Dieses Schild will der neue Vorsitzende des Geheimdienstausschusses im Abgeordnetenhaus, der Demokrat Adam Schiff, nun umhauen. Er will herausfinden, ob "ausländische Akteure" über finanzielle oder andere Druckmittel gegen den Präsidenten, seine Familie, sein Unternehmen oder Menschen in seinem Umfeld verfügen.

"Jetzt kündigt der Kongressabgeordnete Adam Schiff also an, nachdem er null Absprachen mit Russland gefunden hat, dass er jeden Aspekt meines Lebens, sowohl finanziell als auch persönlich, betrachten wird, obwohl es keinen Grund dazu gibt. Noch nie zuvor passiert! Grenzenlose Präsidenten-Schikane", jammerte Trump auf Twitter.

"Die Demokraten und ihre Ausschüsse 'drehen durch'. Die Republikaner haben dies Präsident Obama nie angetan, es gäbe keine Zeit mehr, die Regierung zu leiten", wetterte Trump weiter. Er habe gehört, dass auch andere Ausschussvorsitzende Untersuchungen planten. "Eine Fortsetzung der Hexenjagd!"

Zwei Stunden später legte der Präsident in Großbuchstaben nach: "PRÄSIDENTEN-SCHIKANE! Es sollte nie wieder vorkommen dürfen!"

Es mag Donald Trump irritieren, dass die Demokraten im Repräsentantenhaus ihre von der Verfassung vorgeschriebene Kontrollpflicht gegenüber dem Präsidenten wahrnehmen, nachdem die zuvor republikanisch dominierte Kammer sich zwei Jahre lang in dieser Hinsicht tot gestellt hatte. Da der Präsident aber, wie er selbst immer wieder behauptet, über "eines der großartigsten Gedächtnisse aller Zeiten" verfügt, wird er sich sicherlich daran erinnern können, dass auch seine Partei diesen gesetzlichen Auftrag noch vor einiger Zeit mit viel Engagement erfüllt hat. Allerdings hieß da der Mann im Weißen Haus noch Barack Obama.

Mit einem zweiten Shutdown in Sicht bleibt Donald Trump kompromisslos

Zwar hat der republikanisch geführte Kongress damals nicht Obamas Privatunternehmen ins Visier genommen - weil dieser nämlich gar kein Privatunternehmen besaß. Dafür untersuchten die Volksvertreter aber diverse Bereiche politischen Handelns der Obama-Administration: eine fehlgeschlagene verdeckte Operation einer Bundespolizeibehörde, den Vorwurf, die Bundessteuerbehörde würde konservative Gruppen benachteiligen, den fehlgeschlagenen Start der Webseite zum Verkauf von Obamacare-Policen, die Vergabe eines Bundesdarlehens an einen Solaranlagen-Hersteller sowie den Terrorangriff auf das US-Konsulat im libyschen Bengasi. Dass Trump so tut, als wären Untersuchungsausschüsse gegen eine amtierende Regierung eine böse Erfindung feindseliger Demokraten, ist also völliger Unsinn.

Trump stalked Obama auf Twitter

Wäre es nach Donald Trump gegangen, hätte sich der Kongress auch noch Obama persönlich vorknöpfen sollen, zum Beispiel dessen Herkunft oder seine Universitätsunterlagen. Dazu wollten die Republikaner der Vor-Trump-Ära sich aber dann doch nicht herablassen. Dafür versuchte Trump seinem Amtsvorgänger selbst einzuheizen. Er setzte sich an die Spitze der "Birther"-Bewegung, die fälschlicherweise behauptete, der Präsident dürfe gar nicht Präsident sein, weil er nicht in den USA geboren sei und ließ keine Gelegenheit aus, um Obama zu attackieren und mit Falschbehauptungen in Verruf zu bringen. Vor allem auf Twitter griff er ihn pausenlos an. Dies sind nur einige Zitate aus seinen Tweets über Obama:

"sieht aus wie ein inkompetenter Dummkopf",

"schreckliche Einstellung",

"hat so einen schlechten Job als Präsident gemacht, dass es über Generationen keinen weiteren schwarzen Präsidenten mehr geben wird",

"ist ein Rassist"

"hat kein Problem damit, die amerikanische Öffentlichkeit zu belügen",

"so dumm",

"will den Namen des Weißen Hauses ändern, weil der höchstdiskriminierend und überhaupt nicht politisch Korrekt ist",

"eine totale Katastrophe",

"eröffnet Terroristen einen Weg, um in unser Land zu kommen. Ein Anschlag geht auf seine Kappe"

"FURCHTBARER PRÄSIDENT",

"so unelegant und unpräsidentiell",

"vielleicht der schlechteste Präsident in der US-Geschichte",

"alles, was er anfässt, wird zu Müll",

"wie sehr kann ein Mann über die offensichtlichsten Dinge lügen?",

"wird den Terroristen alle verfassungsmäßigen Rechte geben, aber nicht unseren Polizisten",

"schäm dich!",

Für die Attacken gegen den damaligen Präsidenten Obama durch Trump, der gerade voller Selbstmitleid über "Präsidenten-Schikane" jammert, gibt es eine passende Bezeichnung: Präsidenten-Schikane. Und auch für sein Gejammere existiert ein Begriff: Heuchelei.

Und um gleich dem nächsten Wehklagen des Heuchlers im Weißen Haus vorzubeugen - diesmal über angebliche Fake-News, hier als Beleg für Trumps Obama-Stalking eine "kleine" Auswahl seiner Tweets:

Nancy Pelosi scheint mit ihrem Applaus, Trump bei seiner Rede zur Lage der Nation zu verspotten
