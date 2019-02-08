Dieser Kommentar ist lang, sehr lang. So lang, dass Ihnen beim Scrollen die Finger wund werden dürften. Nicht, weil Sie so viel Text lesen müssen, sondern weil die Sammlung von Tweets am Ende dieses Stückes nahezu endlos ist. Sie belegen, wie heuchlerisch sich US-Präsident Donald Trump verhält. Aber von vorn.

Dass die Familie Trump mit ihren Postings in den sozialen Netzwerken nicht immer ein glückliches Händchen zeigt, hat erst vor zwei Tagen Donald Trump Jr. demonstriert, der nach der Rede seines Vaters zur Lage der Nation mit einem Twitter-Angriff auf weibliche Abgeordnete der Demokraten mal wieder ein dickes Eigentor schoss. Jetzt hat der Senior vorgeführt, von wem sein Ältester die Scheinheiligkeit geerbt hat, anderen Leuten Dinge vorzuwerfen, die man sich selbst bedenkenlos herausnimmt.

In einer Serie von Tweets ist Donald Trump auf die oppositionellen Demokraten losgegangen, weil diese mithilfe ihrer neu gewonnenen Mehrheit im US-Repräsentantenhaus dabei sind Untersuchungsausschüsse einzurichten, um den Präsidenten und seine Administration unter die Lupe zu nehmen. Dabei geht es auch um die Finanzen von Trump und seinem Konzern, ein Gebiet, vor das der Mann im Weißen Haus ein großes "Betreten verboten"-Schild aufgestellt hat.

Dieses Schild will der neue Vorsitzende des Geheimdienstausschusses im Abgeordnetenhaus, der Demokrat Adam Schiff, nun umhauen. Er will herausfinden, ob "ausländische Akteure" über finanzielle oder andere Druckmittel gegen den Präsidenten, seine Familie, sein Unternehmen oder Menschen in seinem Umfeld verfügen.

"Jetzt kündigt der Kongressabgeordnete Adam Schiff also an, nachdem er null Absprachen mit Russland gefunden hat, dass er jeden Aspekt meines Lebens, sowohl finanziell als auch persönlich, betrachten wird, obwohl es keinen Grund dazu gibt. Noch nie zuvor passiert! Grenzenlose Präsidenten-Schikane", jammerte Trump auf Twitter.

So now Congressman Adam Schiff announces, after having found zero Russian Collusion, that he is going to be looking at every aspect of my life, both financial and personal, even though there is no reason to be doing so. Never happened before! Unlimited Presidential Harassment....

"Die Demokraten und ihre Ausschüsse 'drehen durch'. Die Republikaner haben dies Präsident Obama nie angetan, es gäbe keine Zeit mehr, die Regierung zu leiten", wetterte Trump weiter. Er habe gehört, dass auch andere Ausschussvorsitzende Untersuchungen planten. "Eine Fortsetzung der Hexenjagd!"

....The Dems and their committees are going “nuts.” The Republicans never did this to President Obama, there would be no time left to run government. I hear other committee heads will do the same thing. Even stealing people who work at White House! A continuation of Witch Hunt!

Zwei Stunden später legte der Präsident in Großbuchstaben nach: "PRÄSIDENTEN-SCHIKANE! Es sollte nie wieder vorkommen dürfen!"

PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT! It should never be allowed to happen again!

Es mag Donald Trump irritieren, dass die Demokraten im Repräsentantenhaus ihre von der Verfassung vorgeschriebene Kontrollpflicht gegenüber dem Präsidenten wahrnehmen, nachdem die zuvor republikanisch dominierte Kammer sich zwei Jahre lang in dieser Hinsicht tot gestellt hatte. Da der Präsident aber, wie er selbst immer wieder behauptet, über "eines der großartigsten Gedächtnisse aller Zeiten" verfügt, wird er sich sicherlich daran erinnern können, dass auch seine Partei diesen gesetzlichen Auftrag noch vor einiger Zeit mit viel Engagement erfüllt hat. Allerdings hieß da der Mann im Weißen Haus noch Barack Obama.

Zwar hat der republikanisch geführte Kongress damals nicht Obamas Privatunternehmen ins Visier genommen - weil dieser nämlich gar kein Privatunternehmen besaß. Dafür untersuchten die Volksvertreter aber diverse Bereiche politischen Handelns der Obama-Administration: eine fehlgeschlagene verdeckte Operation einer Bundespolizeibehörde, den Vorwurf, die Bundessteuerbehörde würde konservative Gruppen benachteiligen, den fehlgeschlagenen Start der Webseite zum Verkauf von Obamacare-Policen, die Vergabe eines Bundesdarlehens an einen Solaranlagen-Hersteller sowie den Terrorangriff auf das US-Konsulat im libyschen Bengasi. Dass Trump so tut, als wären Untersuchungsausschüsse gegen eine amtierende Regierung eine böse Erfindung feindseliger Demokraten, ist also völliger Unsinn.

Wäre es nach Donald Trump gegangen, hätte sich der Kongress auch noch Obama persönlich vorknöpfen sollen, zum Beispiel dessen Herkunft oder seine Universitätsunterlagen. Dazu wollten die Republikaner der Vor-Trump-Ära sich aber dann doch nicht herablassen. Dafür versuchte Trump seinem Amtsvorgänger selbst einzuheizen. Er setzte sich an die Spitze der "Birther"-Bewegung, die fälschlicherweise behauptete, der Präsident dürfe gar nicht Präsident sein, weil er nicht in den USA geboren sei und ließ keine Gelegenheit aus, um Obama zu attackieren und mit Falschbehauptungen in Verruf zu bringen. Vor allem auf Twitter griff er ihn pausenlos an. Dies sind nur einige Zitate aus seinen Tweets über Obama:

"sieht aus wie ein inkompetenter Dummkopf",

"schreckliche Einstellung",

"hat so einen schlechten Job als Präsident gemacht, dass es über Generationen keinen weiteren schwarzen Präsidenten mehr geben wird",

"ist ein Rassist"

"hat kein Problem damit, die amerikanische Öffentlichkeit zu belügen",

"so dumm",

"will den Namen des Weißen Hauses ändern, weil der höchstdiskriminierend und überhaupt nicht politisch Korrekt ist",

"eine totale Katastrophe",

"eröffnet Terroristen einen Weg, um in unser Land zu kommen. Ein Anschlag geht auf seine Kappe"

"FURCHTBARER PRÄSIDENT",

"so unelegant und unpräsidentiell",

"vielleicht der schlechteste Präsident in der US-Geschichte",

"alles, was er anfässt, wird zu Müll",

"wie sehr kann ein Mann über die offensichtlichsten Dinge lügen?",

"wird den Terroristen alle verfassungsmäßigen Rechte geben, aber nicht unseren Polizisten",

"schäm dich!",

Für die Attacken gegen den damaligen Präsidenten Obama durch Trump, der gerade voller Selbstmitleid über "Präsidenten-Schikane" jammert, gibt es eine passende Bezeichnung: Präsidenten-Schikane. Und auch für sein Gejammere existiert ein Begriff: Heuchelei.

Und um gleich dem nächsten Wehklagen des Heuchlers im Weißen Haus vorzubeugen - diesmal über angebliche Fake-News, hier als Beleg für Trumps Obama-Stalking eine "kleine" Auswahl seiner Tweets:

Obama's '07 speech which @DailyCaller just released not only shows that Obama is a racist but also how the press always covers for him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 3. Oktober 2012

Can you believe that President Obama still hasn't stopped the flights and people pouring into the U.S. from West Africa. TERRIBLE PRESIDENT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 4. Oktober 2014

The talks between the U.S. and Iran are going on forever, WORLD'S LONGEST NEGOTIATION. Obama has no idea what he is doing - incompetent! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 23. Februar 2015

I was never a fan of Bush, in fact, he was so bad he gave us Obama! But Obama is truly a pathetic excuse of a president, can't get any worse — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 20. Oktober 2014

Sadly, because president Obama has done such a poor job as president, you won't see another black president for generations! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 25. November 2014

Obama is looking like an incompetent fool in the handling of the war against.ISIS! Why isn't China and Russia helping - they gain so much! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 8. Oktober 2014

I, along with almost everyone else, have so little confidence in President Obama. He has a horrible attitude-a man who is resigned to defeat — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 17. November 2015

President Obama has absolutely no control (or respect) over the African American community-they have fared so poorly under his presidency. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 25. November 2014

President Obama has made one mistake after another for a very long time, and the people of the United States are just plain tired of it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 20. Oktober 2014

Obama has no understanding of how to create jobs or opportunity. He believes in Government. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 12. August 2011

“It’s sad—truly sad and disgraceful—the way Obama has allowed America to be abused and kicked around (cont) http://t.co/tHXcRowx — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 26. Januar 2012

In light the Benghazi emails released last night, it is apparent that Obama has no problem lying to the American public... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 24. Oktober 2012

Christians need support in our country (and around the world), their religious liberty is at stake! Obama has been horrible, I will be great — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 19. September 2015

"Sadly, when it comes to using the energy industry to create American jobs, Obama has been a total disaster." #TimeToGetTough — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 9. Januar 2012

The new Ebola czar will report to the WH & NSA adviser Susan Rice. More mismanagement & duplicity with CDC. Obama is terrible executive. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 17. Oktober 2014

Obama won’t send troops to fight jihadists, yet sends them to Liberia to contract Ebola. He is a delusional failure. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 9. Oktober 2014

The way President Obama runs down the stairs of Air Force 1, hopping & bobbing all the way, is so inelegant and unpresidential. Do not fall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 23. April 2014

Why are we sending thousands of ill-trained soldiers into Ebola infested areas of Africa! Bring the plague back to U.S.? Obama is so stupid. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 20. September 2014

I believe that President Obama is so overwhelmed by what is happening in the U.S. and throughout the World that he has totally given up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 22. Juli 2014

President Obama & Putin fail to reach deal on Syria - so what else is new? Obama is not a natural deal maker. Only makes bad deals! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 5. September 2016

I have been saying for weeks for President Obama to stop the flights from West Africa. So simple, but he refused. A TOTAL incompetent! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 24. Oktober 2014

Interesting how President Obama so haltingly said I "would never be president" - This from perhaps the worst president in U.S. history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 17. Februar 2016

President Obama will go down as perhaps the worst president in the history of the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2. August 2016

President Obama thinks the nation is not as divided as people think. He is living in a world of the make believe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 10. Juli 2016

President Obama looks absolutely exhausted in the Netherlands. He is not a natural leader, was never ment to lead - it is tough work for him — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 26. März 2014

President Obama said "ISIL continues to shrink" in an interview just hours before the horrible attack in Paris. He is just so bad! CHANGE. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 14. November 2015

I don't hate Obama at all, I just think he is an absolutely terrible president, maybe the worst in our history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 21. März 2014

Obama is, without question, the WORST EVER president. I predict he will now do something really bad and totally stupid to show manhood! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 6. Juni 2014

President Obama is losing on so many fronts, in fact all fronts, that I am concerned he will do something totally irrational. He can't lead! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 25. April 2014

Obama is giving Social Security & ObamaCare to illegals, yet wants to cut military benefits http://t.co/9WOTxcby49 Disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 4. Dezember 2014

With our border not being secure, Obama is giving a pathway to terrorists to enter our country. An attack is on him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 17. Juni 2014

I do not understand how so many of my Jewish friends backed Obama in the last election. He is a TOTAL DISASTER FOR ISRAEL-AND ALWAYS WILL BE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 24. November 2013

Obama has now become the weakest POTUS against China, yuan just hit record high against dollar http://t.co/sEbQQycPmf Very sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 25. März 2013

President Obama seems so fawning and desperate to make a deal with Iran that lots of bad results can occur. Be cool and be careful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 20. September 2013

Obama is not a leader, he's just a campaigner! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 6. September 2013

Barack Obama is not who you think he is. Most overrated politician in US history. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 15. Oktober 2012

Isn't it time that Obama release his college records and applications? Boy would that create a mess! He is not who you think. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 15. Oktober 2012

President Obama wants to change the name of the "White House" because it is highly discriminating and not at all politically correct! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 8. Oktober 2013

Obama now wants to deny due process to the police. He’ll give all constitutional rights to the terrorists but not our cops. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 19. Dezember 2014

Because Obama was so pathetic in the first debate, tonight's audience will be humongous--people want to see if he is for real. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 16. Oktober 2012

President Obama, you are a complete and total disaster, but you have a chance to do something great and important: STOP THE FLIGHTS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 24. Oktober 2014

Despite the ever increasing Ebola disaster, Obama refuses to stop flights from West Africa.It's almost like he's saying F-you to U.S. public — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 7. Oktober 2014

Obama through his cronies said the Keysyone pipeline was "not political" - how much can one man lie about even the most obvious things? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 21. April 2014

By Obama mentioning Manhattan yesterday in his response, he has singlehandedly made it target #1. How totally stupid is this guy? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 26. März 2014

The United States, under President Obama, has truly become the "gang that couldn't shoot straight." Everything he touches turns to garbage! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 21. Oktober 2014