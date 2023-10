Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו on Twitter / X

Since this morning, the State of Israel has been at war. Our first objective is to clear out the hostile forces that infiltrated our territory and restore the security and quiet to the communities that have been attacked.The second objective, at the same time, is to exact an… pic.twitter.com/MzKs7tfv4M— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 7, 2023