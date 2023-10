Trey Yingst on Twitter / X

We’re in Sderot. Horrible scenes throughout the town. Blood stained sidewalks, cars in the middle of the road with blinkers still flashing. Bullet holes in the windshields. This is the police station where 10 officers were killed. It was destroyed overnight by the Israelis. pic.twitter.com/5q2zjM6flu— Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 8, 2023