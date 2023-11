WFP in the Middle East & North Africa on Twitter / X

🔴Clarification: The @WFP biscuits in #Gaza are safe to eat for the weeks indicated on the packs until early next month. We expect them to be distributed & eaten before this date.They're ideal for emergencies, as families need condensed nutrition & are unable to cook. pic.twitter.com/HPIJUHhUKk— WFP in the Middle East & North Africa (@WFP_MENA) November 4, 2023