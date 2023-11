MSF International on Twitter / X

🔴GAZA UPDATEIn the past 24 hrs, hospitals have been under relentless bombardment. Al-Shifa hospital has been hit multiple times. Our teams & patients are still inside. Again, we urgently call to STOP ATTACKS on hospitals & for an immediate CEASEFIRE⤵️https://t.co/68YLaoZ5Ob— MSF International (@MSF) November 11, 2023