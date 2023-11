Israel Defense Forces on Twitter / X

IDF humanitarian efforts:🔴 The evacuation corridors will remain open between 09:00-16:00 for civilians through the Salah Al-Din route southward of Wadi Gaza. 🔴Additionally, all those located on the northern coastline, from 10:00-16:00, the evacuation corridor will remain… https://t.co/BjXoDaJRJk— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 13, 2023