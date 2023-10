🇮🇱שלמה קרעי - Shlomo Karhi on Twitter / X

Israel will use all means at its disposal to fight this.HAMAS will use it for terrorist activities. There is no doubt about it, we know it, and musk knows it. HAMAS is ISIS.Perhaps Musk would be willing to condition it with the release of our abducted babies, sons, daughters,… https://t.co/pRNOlnINbZ— 🇮🇱שלמה קרעי - Shlomo Karhi (@shlomo_karhi) October 28, 2023