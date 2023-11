RTÉ News on Twitter / X

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that what is happening in Gaza is not just self-defence on the part of Israel, but it "resembles something more approaching revenge" | Read more: https://t.co/dUW4QccnUT pic.twitter.com/Zg2rmq4Kju— RTÉ News (@rtenews) November 3, 2023