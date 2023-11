UNRWA on Twitter / X

"We have long been calling for a humanitarian ceasefire"@TamaraAlrifai tells @BBCNews humanitarian pauses or corridors are not sufficient for aid agencies to deliver lifesaving assistance across the entire #GazaStrip - a ceasefire is needed to connect with teams in the north. pic.twitter.com/31VJDvwlJ4— UNRWA (@UNRWA) November 22, 2023