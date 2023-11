Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Twitter / X

We welcome the announcement of the Israel-Hamas agreement for 50 Israeli hostages to be released. My thoughts are with the families, some of whom my @WHO colleagues and I met with in recent weeks. We also welcome the 4-day pause in fighting that will allow more aid to be safely…— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 22, 2023