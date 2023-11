Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן on Twitter / X

.@antonioguterres: it has been over 30 days since the children of southern Israel were intentionally slaughtered by Hamas terrorists but you have said NOTHING about the “graveyard of children” the south of Israel has become. You have lost your moral compass and cannot remain… pic.twitter.com/i2t803AuoQ— Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) November 6, 2023