UNRWA on Twitter / X

Right now the📍#GazaStrip is experiencing a communications blackout@UNRWA is not able to get through to the vast majority of our teamThis is the third communications blackout over the past 10 days. Gazans are completely cut off from their loved ones and the rest of the world pic.twitter.com/Q31RFvW3UE— UNRWA (@UNRWA) November 5, 2023