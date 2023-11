Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Twitter / X

Today @WHO led a very high risk @UN assessment mission to Al-Shifa hospital in #Gaza.The team saw a hospital no longer able to function: no water, no food, no electricity, no fuel, medical supplies depleted.Given this deplorable situation and the condition of many patients,…— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 18, 2023