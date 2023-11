WHO in occupied Palestinian territory on Twitter / X

Ministry of Health update about the dire situation at Al-Shifa Hospital - received on 12 Nov:🔹600-650 inpatients, 200-500 health workers and approximately 1500 internally displaced people still inside the hospital.🔹Lack of power, water and food, putting lives at immediate… pic.twitter.com/3MQfKdpqlY— WHO in occupied Palestinian territory (@WHOoPt) November 12, 2023