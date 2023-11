CBS Evening News on Twitter / X

In an exclusive with @norahodonnell, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel had "concrete evidence" of terrorists at Al-Shifa hospital. Plus, what he said about a potential hostage deal. https://t.co/sRyyTbIOOq pic.twitter.com/lY0WFoBDU8— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) November 17, 2023