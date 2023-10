UNRWA on Twitter / X

We are in shock and mourning.It is now confirmed that 29 of our colleagues in📍#Gaza have been killed since October 7. Half of these colleagues were @unrwa teachers.As an Agency, we are devastated. We are grieving with each other and with the families. pic.twitter.com/TPTdUAAjg3— UNRWA (@UNRWA) October 22, 2023