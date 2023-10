WFP in the Middle East & North Africa on Twitter / X

🔴#BREAKING: Trucks carrying 60 metric tons of @WFP emergency food amongst the first humanitarian convoy to cross the #Rafah border between #Egypt & #Gaza.Another 930 tons of emergency food is at or near the border, ready to be brought into Gaza once access is allowed again. pic.twitter.com/rMCsVdKPog— WFP in the Middle East & North Africa (@WFP_MENA) October 21, 2023