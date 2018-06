#SingleUsePlastic is used for 15 minutes on average but it stays in nature for up to 1,000 years.



Plastic isn't #fineart. Don't preserve it!#BeatPlasticPollution with our easy steps to reduce, reuse & recycle for🌱🐳🌊 nature: https://t.co/1cGNPdZ5S1 #WorldEnvironmentDay pic.twitter.com/zh0g6F24jQ