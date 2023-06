Tschetschenien schickt eigene Truppen zur Unterstützung des Kreml – Ukraine beobachtet Ereignisse in Russland

Михайло Подоляк on Twitter

The next 48 hours will define the new status of #Russia. Either a full-fledged Civil War, or a negotiated Transit of Power, or a temporary respite before the next phase of the downfall of the #Putin regime. All potential players are now choosing which side they are on. A…— Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) June 24, 2023