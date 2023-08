Володимир Зеленський on Twitter

I have just signed one of the key laws needed for Ukraine to open EU accession talks. We aim at opening them this year. The law ensures transparency, professionalism, and integrity in the qualifications of Constitutional Court judges. Ukraine has moved one step closer to the EU. pic.twitter.com/7QWsdDL7gC— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 17, 2023