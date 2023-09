Володимир Зеленський on Twitter

Trust, strength, and respect.These are the pillars of Ukraine's unbreakable spirit. These are the reasons why, despite all odds, Ukraine is advancing. These are the reasons why Ukraine is sure to win.Our warriors are paving the way forward. I thank each and every one of them. pic.twitter.com/MFa1YaJWfh— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 5, 2023