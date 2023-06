KyivPost on Twitter

“Front. Fierce battles. South – we're destroying the enemy. #Donetsk direction – we're destroying the enemy. The #Kupiansk direction – we will destroy the enemy. In the South, we are advancing. In the East, our defenses are firming,” President #Zelensky said in his evening… pic.twitter.com/hoArPKaol2— KyivPost (@KyivPost) June 21, 2023