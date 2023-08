Володимир Зеленський on Twitter

I held a Staff meeting today. Everything we discussed in our combat brigades is now part of the work of the General Staff, officials, and the Staff. We are not only working with partners but also increasing Ukrainian production several times to meet the needs of our warriors. pic.twitter.com/miBShs4WnS— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 16, 2023