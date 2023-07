KyivPost on Twitter

‼️The Russian strike on #KryvyiRih killed two civilians and injured 34 people, including four children, the #Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration said.About five to seven people are being searched for under the rubble.📷: State Emergency Service pic.twitter.com/Gpqd28F2AG— KyivPost (@KyivPost) July 31, 2023