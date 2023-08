ISW on Twitter

In western #Zaporizhia, geolocated footage posted Aug 30 shows that Ukrainian infantry advanced to the NW outskirts of #Verbove (18km SE of Orikhiv), though the extent of these advances and current control over these positions are currently unclear. (1/4) https://t.co/b9FYxg38ze https://t.co/MHAqDy2tfl pic.twitter.com/b2vy0Dj24F— ISW (@TheStudyofWar) August 31, 2023