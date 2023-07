The Kyiv Independent on Twitter

⚡️National Guard: Ukraine advances 1,700 meters in Melitopol direction.Ukrainian forces advanced over 1,700 meters in the Melitopol direction in a week, said National Guard Colonel Mykola Urshalovych, as cited by ArmyInform on July 14.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) July 14, 2023