ISW on Twitter

NEW: #Ukrainian forces conducted #counteroffensive operations in at least four sectors of the front and made marginal advances on July 3. Geolocated footage shows that Ukrainian forces have advanced southwest of #Bakhmut.Latest #Ukraine assessment: https://t.co/PfQyAsILT5 pic.twitter.com/4VYjMIuLrK— ISW (@TheStudyofWar) July 4, 2023