💪🇺🇦Ukrainian troops have liberated part of the village of Opytne near #Avdiivka, Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister, Hanna Maliar, said.Over the past week, the Ukrainian military also managed to achieve partial success near Novomaiorske in #Donetsk Region.📷: Ercin Erturk pic.twitter.com/S8UMsJK50u— KyivPost (@KyivPost) September 11, 2023